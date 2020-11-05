His Hands Free Clinic awarded COVID grant from GCRCF

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - His Hands Free Clinic has been awarded a COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund grant from the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

The COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund helps address health and human service needs that have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations.

His Hands, a fixture for 28 years in the community, provides free medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, diabetes education, women’s health, prescription assistance, patient advocate, and spiritual support to the uninsured and underinsured in Linn and surrounding counties.

Dawn Brouwers, His Hands Free Clinic’s Executive Director stated, “We are deeply grateful to the Foundation for their support as we continue to provide free health care to our community and those in need of our services.”

