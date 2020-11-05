Advertisement

His Hands Free Clinic awarded COVID grant from GCRCF

The reception area of His Hands Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids in a video provided by the clinic.
The reception area of His Hands Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids in a video provided by the clinic.(Courtesy: His Hands Free Clinic)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - His Hands Free Clinic has been awarded a COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund grant from the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. 

The COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund helps address health and human service needs that have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations.

His Hands, a fixture for 28 years in the community, provides free medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, diabetes education, women’s health, prescription assistance, patient advocate, and spiritual support to the uninsured and underinsured in Linn and surrounding counties.

Dawn Brouwers, His Hands Free Clinic’s Executive Director stated, “We are deeply grateful to the Foundation for their support as we continue to provide free health care to our community and those in need of our services.”

