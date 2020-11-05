Advertisement

Ground teams gather feedback for Climate Action Plan

By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is in Phase One of its Community Climate Action timeline. which focuses on education and community input, and it’s collecting feedback a few ways.

Like normal, it’s asking people to fill out a survey online, but it’s also sending out ground teams to different neighborhoods to try and get a diverse range of opinions.

Leroy Bradway and his wife stopped at one of those events on Wednesday. He said he’d like to see more access to busses and bicycle trails throughout the city. He and his wife said they try and do their part by limiting plastics and growing a home garden, so he’s glad to see the city taking steps to be more green.

“I think it’s a very important issue. It’s going to be with us for a long time, and if we don’t start dealing with it now, we will definitely have some problems in the future," Bradway said.

Jeff Wozencraft is a city planner with the community development department. He said making an effort to fight climate change is especially important for Cedar Rapids because the city has endured several major climate events, most recently the August derecho. He said they’re also working to educate people about the smaller scale impacts of climate change.

“The normal day to day events-saving money on utility bills, saving taxpayer money on city infrastructure costs that could be extended out, if we’re to be more energy-efficient, use less resources, those sorts of things,” Wozencraft said.

The city will continue to gather feedback until December. Phase Two, planning and engagement, will start to take that feedback and build an action plan. That plan is expected to be finalized in Phase Three in September of 2021.

