Gov. Reynolds announces new public awareness campaign while Covid-19 cases spike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases spike in Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds held her first press conference since October 7.

Since then, there have been more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths. Iowa has also set a number of COVID-19 records in recent months. The state has seen a record number of hospitalizations and more than 20 counties have a 14-day positive rate greater than 20 percent.

Gov. Reynolds said she talked with hospitals across the state this week. She said those facilities are more prepared for the extra amount of beds needed because of the pandemic. But, she also said those facilities also can’t keep up if the current rate of positive cases.

She also suggested Iowans reconsider how they can celebrate the holidays safely.

The governor announced a new public awareness campaign from her office to encourage Iowans to take-up strategies to stop the virus from spreading. The campaign will include ads in local newspapers and radio stations.

“I want to tell you, too, as I’ve travelled across the state, the two things I’ve heard the most often was please keep my kids in school and keep my business open,” Reynolds said. “It’s important that we’re able to do that, and so we’re really going to make an extensive effort to remind people that they can help us do that. They can be part of the solution.”

Gov. Reynolds also highlighted previously announced mitigation efforts like Test Iowa locations moving indoors and direct relief funding for hospitals.

On Tuesday, the governor announced $28 million in direct relief was being made available for hospitals and public health agencies. $25 million of that funding will be given to hospitals for staffing from data based on September and October. The remainder will be spread out among county public health agencies according to population size.

She also said the state is confident they have enough testing.

