Gov. Reynolds announces nearly $1 million in rental assistance for derecho-impacted Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors today announced a total of more than $1 million in funding through the federal HOME program to assist eligible renters impacted by the August 10 derecho.

Iowans who resided in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story or Tama County at the time of the natural disaster may be eligible for rental assistance.

Anawim Housing, the City of Cedar Rapids, and the Eastern Iowa Housing Corporation were each awarded $364,000 to provide rental assistance to eligible renters who were impacted by the derecho. Renters in need of assistance are encouraged to contact one of these agencies to apply.

“Iowa will continue to be a partner for our communities who are working so hard to rebuild and come back stronger than before,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today’s announcement will provide direct assistance to many Iowans struggling to pay their rent because of this summer’s derecho. The state of Iowa is committed to full recovery no matter how long it takes.”

“The funding announced today will provide a critical resource for many Iowa renters who were impacted by this summer’s derecho,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “We are proud to partner with Anawim Housing, the City of Cedar Rapids and the Eastern Iowa Housing Corporation to make this assistance available to Iowans in twelve counties.”

Eligible renters must have resided in one of the twelve counties approved for Individual Assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at the time of the natural disaster and must have a household income of at or below 80% of the area median income.

