CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels defeated the St. Albert Saintes 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) on Wednesday night to advance to the 1A state championship game. The Rebels, who improve to 34-2, will face off with Burlington Notre Dame (18-5) in the title game on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

