First-time voters say delay in presidential results frustrating, but expected

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mahala Broad and Hannah Witzel both have the memories of their first time voting saved on their phones: Photos of them grabbing coffee after casting their ballots early and later picking up bagels from an Election Day event at the University of Iowa’s Hillel House.

“It was exciting, for sure,” Broad said as she showed one of the pictures on her phone.

But even without that photographic proof, how could they forget the first presidential election in which they participated?

Broad and Witzel, both sophomores at the University of Iowa, said the election was all anyone was talking about on the Iowa City campus Wednesday.

“I don’t think I’ve had really a conversation that wasn’t about it in some form today,” Broad said.

Both Witzel and Broad said they didn’t expect to have results by Tuesday night, or even Wednesday morning.

“I was kind of tracking the polls before Election Day, and it just kind of seemed like it was going to be really close,” Witzel said.

But still, they said this extended period of waiting for the results of their first election is disappointing.

“For this election to be very frustrating is kind of a sign of the times,” Broad said. “It is very similar to the rest of 2020, where we’ve kind of been waiting and sitting and frustrated.”

“I was watching last night, and I realized I kind of was wishing that we would finally have an answer, but I knew that, again, that’s not realistic,” Witzel added.

Both of them caucused earlier this year, and they said the delay on those results in February was even worse because no one anticipated it — at least, they said, they expected Tuesday’s results to come in late.

“It was frustrating, not knowing, and then absolutely having no clue by the end of the night and it taking just so long,” Broad said.

Witzel said these experiences — at the caucuses and again on Election Day — won’t discourage her from voting in the future but believes that might not be the case for everyone.

“I think it discourages a lot of other people from voting, which is a big problem,” she said.

For Broad, there’s some upside to the late results and all the chatter about them.

“As younger people and as younger voters, I think it really concerns us, and I think it’s good for us to have these conversations because we’re learning how to have these conversations now,” she said.

