Firefighters contain large storm debris pile fire at Tait Cummins Ball Park Complex in Cedar Rapids Thursday

The pile may still be smoking for several days. No damage done to the park.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a large storm debris pile on fire at the Tait Cummins Ball Park Complex located at 3000 C Street SW just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to reports of a large storm debris pile on fire at the Tait Cummins Ball Park Complex located at 3000 C Street SW just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the large pile of storm debris was fully engulfed in flames. The fire department said it received a lot of calls because of how high the flames were.

However, the fire was not threatening any ballpark equipment, because the pile was located on the far west side of the complex.

Fire crews wet down the edges of the fire to help contain the fire to the debris pile. But the area is not accessible for the department’s large fire engines, so brush units were used.

Officials said though the fire is contained, the pile will still be burning and releasing smoke for several days. Firefighters will be on site surveying the area.

There was no damage done to the park or its ball fields and it is not threatening any structures or other properties.

