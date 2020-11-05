Denver sets up showdown with Dike-New Hartford for 2A state title
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In the 2A semifinal round, the Denver Cyclones and Dike-New Hartford Wolverines defeated their opponents to set up a showdown for the 2A title on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, Denver took down Western Christian 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20) while DNH defeated Wilton 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-16).
Denver and DNH will face off for the crown on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
