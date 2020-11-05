Defending champion Mount Vernon headed back to 3A title game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending champion Mount Vernon Mustangs are headed back to the 3A title game following a semifinal sweep over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Wednesday afternoon. The Mustangs make quick work of the Cowgirls winning 25-16, 25-22, 25-13.

Mount Vernon will face off with the Osage Green Devils (33-2) in the 3A state championship on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

