Coralville man arrested after leaving child alone and banging on door with baseball bat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man has been arrested on charges of child endangerment and criminal mischief after police say he left a child in a doorway and used a baseball bat to bang on someone’s door at an apartment building in Iowa City.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10:37 p.m. at 505 East Burlington Street on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said 25-year-old Devontae King, of Coralville, left a child under the age of two unattended in the entryway to an apartment where the public has free access.

Officials said King was banging on someone’s door with a baseball bat. That person reported the incident to law enforcement.

Officers said they found damage in the hallway from the bat, reporting that King had hit the wall three times causing up to $500 in damage.

When police arrived at the scene, King was nowhere near the child.

King later admitted to law enforcement that he had had several drinks and had left the child unattended while he ran across the street to use the bathroom.

The criminal complaint also said the child belongs to King’s sister.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.