Cedar Rapids police investigate after people report being shot at by paintball gun Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say they’re looking for a person, or persons, who shot paintballs at people and vehicles near 30 Four Oaks Drive SW at around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were unable to get a good description of the suspect vehicle, but said the paintballs were shot from a paintball gun from inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 and refer to case #2020-15713.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.