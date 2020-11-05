Bellevue School District finding ways to deal with Jackson County’s high COVID-19 positivity rate

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The gym, theater stage, and wrestling rooms at Bellevue Middle and High School have all become socially distanced classrooms.

According to Superintendent Tom Meyer, that is one of the measures the Bellevue Community School District has taken as Jackson County deals with the second-highest COVID-19 14-day positivity rate in Iowa: 26.2% as of Wednesday.

“Through the school year we have had around 20 students, pre-K through 12, who have tested positive,” Meyer said. “We have had about 11 staff members and that includes teachers, associates, bus drivers, substitute teachers.”

But Meyer said most of them are not getting infected inside a school building.

“While we do have some positive cases in school right now, most of our students who are quarantined are as a result of things outside of the school,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he wants to keep it that way and a way to do that is by buying more personal protective equipment and hiring additional staff. However, that is costing the district a lot of money.

“I think, probably, with everything put together we are probably looking at 200 to 300,000 dollars and that is an estimate at this time and that could very easily go up,” Meyer said. “I do not see it going down a whole lot, let us put it that way, unfortunately.”

Meyer said parents have made it clear they want their kids in school in person, but that safety is a priority. He said students are socially distanced in classrooms but are not required to wear masks if they can stay six feet apart.

