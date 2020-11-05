Advertisement

4,562 COVID-19 cases and 839 hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation's meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – A big spike in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was reported in Iowa on Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Health reported a record high 4,562 COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in the state over the last 24 hours.

The state also reported a new high of 839 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized as 156 additional patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 188 hospitalized patients in the ICU and 60 on ventilators.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 5, the state’s data is showing a total of 140,609 COVID-19 cases and 1,801 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

