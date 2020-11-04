Two Test Iowa sites to relocate next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state announced it plans to relocate two Test Iowa sites in preparation for the winter months.

The site located at the DOT District 6 office, at 5455 Kirkwood Boulevard, in Cedar Rapids, will close at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will then move to Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids. The site will then open at the new location starting Monday morning.

The second site that is relocating is the one currently at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. It will close by 6 p.m. Friday and will then relocate to 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo. It will then reopen for testing on Monday morning.

The state said the new sites will be enclosed with drive-thru testing.

Additionally, the site located at Polk County River Place in Des Moines will close on Friday at 6 p.m., and will be consolidated into the larger enclosed site opened at 4475 NE 3rd Street in Des Moines.

The state also said it plans to close sites on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. They will reopen at 8 a.m. the next day.

To get tested, take the online assessment at TestIowa.com.

See the full list of Test Iowa sites and their hours of operation at Coronavirus.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.