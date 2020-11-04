Advertisement

Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

Election results from eastern Iowa and around the country are available here

Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.” In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.

President Trump Speaks on Election Night

WATCH: President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the election from the White House.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

National

Trump claims 'fraud,' vows to go to Supreme Court

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

National Politics

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Though Democrats seem likely to retain House control, the results have been developing into a disappointment for the party, which had hoped to make modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

National Politics

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments that were on the ballot in 32 states. They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — voting rights, racial inequalities, abortion, taxes and education.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

National

Trump, Biden react to tight races across US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As results continue to come in, they could change dramatically in the days ahead.

National Politics

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

Iowa

Smooth election day in Dubuque County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Election Day ran smoothly in Dubuque County.

Local

Linn County expects record turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said voter turnout will “easily hit” 80%. That’s about four points higher than 2016′s voter turnout of around 76%.