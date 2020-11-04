Advertisement

Trump carries Iowa, capturing state’s 6 electoral votes

President Donald Trump reacts to audience members during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump will carry Iowa when all of the votes are counted, according to projections.

Trump won Iowa in 2016, flipping it from Democrats after Barack Obama won it twice in a row.

Joe Biden’s campaign signaled they may have thought they had a chance to win in the state with visits in the later phases of the campaign.

Polling leading up to the election was mixed, though the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Trump with a substantial 7 point lead.

