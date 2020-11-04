Advertisement

Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Trump campaign says it will “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, “there have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”

However, under Wisconsin law, a campaign can’t petition for a recount until the state election commission completes the canvass from county election boards.

That might not happen until November 17.

Stepien told Trump surrogates in a call Wednesday, they are planning legal challenges in other states where vote margins are slim, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

He told allies on the call that campaign lawyers are already in those states in anticipation of filings.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

