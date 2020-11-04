Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount

(CNN) - The Trump campaign says it will “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, “there have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”

However, under Wisconsin law, a campaign can’t petition for a recount until the state election commission completes the canvass from county election boards.

That might not happen until November 17.

Stepien told Trump surrogates in a call Wednesday, they are planning legal challenges in other states where vote margins are slim, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

He told allies on the call that campaign lawyers are already in those states in anticipation of filings.

