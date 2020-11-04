Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.(Source: National Park Service)
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Democrat Axne retains 3rd Congressional District Seat

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Voters in the southwest part of Iowa, including the Des Moines area, have reelected Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne to a second term, according to projections.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin.

National Politics

Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.

Iowa

Smooth election day in Dubuque County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Election Day ran smoothly in Dubuque County.

Latest News

Local

Linn County expects record turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said voter turnout will “easily hit” 80%. That’s about four points higher than 2016′s voter turnout of around 76%.

Iowa

Hinson declares victory in speech to supporters, Finkenauer campaign says still reviewing votes, late ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State representative and Republican candidate for Congress Ashley Hinson thanked supporters for their votes in an election night speech on Wednesday morning, though major media organizations have not projected the race.

Politics

Ernst wins second term in hard-fought race

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst will be heading back to Washington, D.C., according to projections.

Iowa

Feenstra carries Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, replacing King

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Republican Iowa state senator Randy Feenstra will join Iowa’s Congressional delegation at the start of the year, according to projections.

Iowa

Trump carries Iowa, capturing state’s 6 electoral votes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump will carry Iowa when all of the votes are counted, according to projections.

Iowa

Polls close in Iowa, awaiting results in key races

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Polls closed in Iowa at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, with county elections offices working to count votes through the evening.