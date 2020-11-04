Suspicious package reported in downtown Iowa City, City Hall temporarily closed

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspicious package was reported near the intersection of two major downtown Iowa City streets on Wednesday, according to officials.

The report of the package was disseminated via the HawkAlert system from the University of Iowa, which sends messages to students alerting them of potential dangers. The alert said to avoid the area near Gilbert Street and Washington Street.

HAWK ALERT: Suspicious package in area of Gilbert and Washington Streets. Avoid the area. Multiple road closures. See https://t.co/RPMxzNr74A for further information. — U of Iowa Police (@UIowa_Police) November 4, 2020

The City of Iowa City’s Twitter account said that City Hall, located on that intersection, was closed in response to this incident.

CIty Hall has been closed. https://t.co/yRXXiEMJ7H — City of Iowa City (@CityOfIowaCity) November 4, 2020

No further details were immediately available.

