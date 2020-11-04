Suspicious package reported in downtown Iowa City, City Hall temporarily closed
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspicious package was reported near the intersection of two major downtown Iowa City streets on Wednesday, according to officials.
The report of the package was disseminated via the HawkAlert system from the University of Iowa, which sends messages to students alerting them of potential dangers. The alert said to avoid the area near Gilbert Street and Washington Street.
The City of Iowa City’s Twitter account said that City Hall, located on that intersection, was closed in response to this incident.
No further details were immediately available.
