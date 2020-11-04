Smooth election day in Dubuque County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County’s deputy commissioner of election, said election day went according to plan.

She mentioned traffic at polling places had been on and off most of the day, but that over 70 percent of registered voters had cast their ballots for this year’s election.

Voters at Westminster Presbyterian Church, one of the county’s largest polling places, said they decided to wait until Tuesday to cast their vote because they wanted to avoid the long early voting lines.

They agreed poll workers were following safety guidelines, which include wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing.

