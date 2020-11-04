Republicans gained a stronger hold of control in the Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans currently hold a 53 to 47 seat advantage in the Iowa House.

As of now, Republicans will control 59 seats when the legislature reconvenes in January.

That includes Steven Bradley ousting incumbent Democrat Andy McKean in Jones County.

A couple races may face a recount.

In the Iowa Senate, Republicans held a 32 to 18 advantage. As of now, that is holding with Republicans flipping one seat and Democrats flipping one, too.

At least one race is too close to call.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.