Republican Ashley Hinson wins election to U.S. House in 1st Congressional District

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican serving as congressperson to the Iowa statehouse from District 67.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican serving as congressperson to the Iowa statehouse from District 67.(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Republican Ashley Hinson has won her election to the U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer, according to the Associated Press.

Hinson took 51% of the vote to Finkenauer’s 49% of the vote.

Hinson spoke to her supporters via a live video on her Facebook page. In a statement issued by her campaign, she said she would always remember the people who voted for her and promised to work on issues that she campaigned on.

“This is the honor of my life and I look forward to serving you in Congress. God Bless,” Hinson said.

