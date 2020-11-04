Advertisement

Recreational marijuana legalized by South Dakota voters

South Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana in Tuesday's election.
South Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana in Tuesday's election.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana. With 95% of the precincts reporting Wednesday morning, 53% of the votes have gone to pass the amendment.

Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana, also passed in Tuesday’s election. South Dakota is the first state to approve medical and recreational marijuana at the same time.

Both measures will go into effect July 1st of 2021. Between now and then, the state legislature will have to set up regulatory structures in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem was against both measures.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

