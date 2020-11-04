Advertisement

Record high 777 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Iowa, 26 additional deaths Wednesday

(Dakota news now)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Health reported 777 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on Wednesday, another record number as cases continue to rise.

A record number of virus patients were admitted in the last 24 hours with 164. Of the hospitalized patients, a record 182 are in the ICU, and there are 63 patients on ventilators.

Additionally, the state reported 26 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,818 more cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 4, the state’s data is showing a total of 136,047 COVID-19 cases and 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

