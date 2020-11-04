Polls close in Iowa, awaiting results in key races

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Polls closed in Iowa at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, with county elections offices working to count votes through the evening.

For federal races, we are tracking the race for U.S. Senate between Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, along with all four House races. The race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is also one to watch.

