Advertisement

Polls close in Iowa, awaiting results in key races

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Polls closed in Iowa at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, with county elections offices working to count votes through the evening.

For federal races, we are tracking the race for U.S. Senate between Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, along with all four House races. The race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is also one to watch.

For the latest election results, check out our results page.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Graham fights off Democratic challenger, retains S.C. Senate seat

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison.

National Politics

Dem Hickenlooper ousts Gardner in Colorado, Tuberville retakes Albama seat for GOP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado. It’s the first seat that the Democrats have picked up on election night.

National Politics

Majority Leader McConnell holds his Ky. seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

National

Reward up to $20,000 in death of East Chicago 8-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Indiana girl has climbed to $20,000.

Latest News

National

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The Wisconsin State Patrol had a little advice for a guy who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his Toyota Corolla: Bad idea.

Iowa

Des Moines woman charged for allegedly keeping exotic birds in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A woman is facing multiple charges after investigators found animals in her home allegedly living in poor conditions.

News

Greta: Iowa important to Trump's reelection as he aims to hold onto 2016 states

Updated: 6 hours ago
Full Court Press' Greta Van Susteren discusses the stakes on election night 2020.

News

Analyzing what to watch with Iowa's congressional races

Updated: 6 hours ago
Megan Goldberg, a political science professor at Cornell College, joins us with an analysis of the important races in Iowa.

Coronavirus

Reynolds announces millions in relief for hospitals, public health departments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
More CARES Act funding is being distributed to hospitals and county health departments in Iowa, according to the governor’s office.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago