Advertisement

Monroe County public health officials report apparent COVID-19 reinfection

A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials in a southern Iowa county are reporting a person in the county who has been infected with the novel coronavirus for the second time.

Monroe County Public Health said that a person who was reported positive on Monday, Nov. 2, is the county’s first apparent case of a documented repeat infection. Public health officials define this as a person who tests positive for COVID-19 in separate incidents with at least 90 days between them.

Officials said that an initial infection with COVID-19 does not necessarily confer guaranteed immunity indefinitely. They reminded local residents to continue to practice social distancing, to wear masks in public, and to limit close contacts with people especially outside of your home or family.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, begins enhanced COVID-19 mitigation Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Coronavirus

Two Test Iowa sites to relocate next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The state announced it plans to relocate two Test Iowa sites in preparation for the winter months.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Latest News

Iowa

Record high 777 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Iowa, 26 additional deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported 777 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on Wednesday, another record number as cases continue to rise.

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

Coronavirus

Reynolds announces millions in relief for hospitals, public health departments

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
More CARES Act funding is being distributed to hospitals and county health departments in Iowa, according to the governor’s office.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.