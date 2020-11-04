Monroe County public health officials report apparent COVID-19 reinfection

ALBIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials in a southern Iowa county are reporting a person in the county who has been infected with the novel coronavirus for the second time.

Monroe County Public Health said that a person who was reported positive on Monday, Nov. 2, is the county’s first apparent case of a documented repeat infection. Public health officials define this as a person who tests positive for COVID-19 in separate incidents with at least 90 days between them.

Officials said that an initial infection with COVID-19 does not necessarily confer guaranteed immunity indefinitely. They reminded local residents to continue to practice social distancing, to wear masks in public, and to limit close contacts with people especially outside of your home or family.

