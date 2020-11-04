Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Burlington slaying

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The last of those convicted in the 2017 killing of a Burlington man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Hawk Eye reports that 32-year-old Emmanuel Spann was sentenced Monday in Des Moines County District Court for the killing of 26-year-old Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington.

A jury in February found Spann guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy. Spann was one of five men charged in Chew’s death.

Prosecutors say the five men followed Chew from Expose nightclub in Gulfport, Illinois, to his mother’s home in Burlington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

