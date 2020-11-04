Linn County expects record turnout for 2020 election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County saw a record number of voters making their voice heard at the ballot box, even if they didn’t physically visit their poll this year.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said voter turnout will “easily hit” around 80%. That’s about four points higher than 2016′s voter turnout of around 76%.

Around 80,000 people filled out absentee ballots and more than 39,000 people voted on election day. All 80,000 absentee ballots were counted, even though there were concerns about a 10 p.m. deadline to count those votes.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the county will continue counting ballots past election day, which it does every year. Those ballots include the absentee ballots dropped off today along with ballots postmarked by Monday, November 2, and received by Monday, November 9.

Nancy Fite, who is retired and voted for Donald Trump, said she voted in person because it’s a tradition for her every election.

“I’ve always voted in person,” Fite said. “And I’ve thought about going early, but my husband was like no we need to vote the actual day. So I’ve always voted on the actual day and in person.”

Jolene Salehoglu, who is a paraeducator in Cedar Rapids, said she waited until election day so she has the most information.

“I just like to wait until I’m fully informed to make sure nobody’s changed their mind," Salehoglu said. "Cause I know what’s best because I have children because what I do is important for them. That’s why I brought my daughter with me so she knows her vote counts.”

Joel Miller said there weren’t a lot of problems at the polls this election day.

Harold Walehwa, who is a college student at Coe College, said he did have two friends who had trouble with Iowa’s voter I.D. law. He said he had to help his friends prove they were residents.

“It’s really frustrating to have to go through a bunch of hurdles and obstacles just to be able to cross some names or whatever," Walehwa said.

