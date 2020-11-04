Linn County Attorney concludes no criminal charges warranted in August 30 Palo home invasion shooting death

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Attorney’s Office determined that Jordan Schulte’s actions were justified when he shot and killed Kevin Harris on August 30 after Harris broke into Schulte’s Palo home.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said in a news release that he concurs with Linn County Sheriff investigators in their conclusion that Schulte’s actions were justified under the law to protect himself and his family.

On August 30, officials said Kevin Harris had broken into Schulte’s home and threatened him. That’s when Schulte shot Harris.

The county attorney’s announcement came after completing a review of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigative file about the incident.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said in a news release that Iowa Law on justification and self-defense is set forth in Iowa Code Chapter 704. It presumes a person acts reasonably when using deadly force on a person who has forced entry into their home.

