Johnson County breaks voter turnout record

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Joe Biden came out ahead of President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election in Johnson County breaking all-time voting records.

More than 84 thousand people voted in the election. That broke the previous record of 77 thousand. A majority of those votes were people who voted early. More than 60 thousand people voted early also breaking records.

“We really didn’t know what to expect,” said Jamie Helmick, a Johnson County Precinct Election Official. “So many people voted early.”

Helmick worked at the UI Wellness Center. It was one of the busiest precincts with over 321 people voting. Voters said they didn’t have concerns about COVID 19. People were wearing masks, voting booths were being sanitized, and people also had to take their voting pen.

Those who did vote in person said it was something they felt obligated to do.

“It was our first time voting,” said Chase Dittemer, a UI student. “It felt more impactful to do it in person rather than sitting at home and mailing it in.”

