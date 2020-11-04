Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry has won big at the polls as three states authorized legal sports betting and three others either approved or expanded casino gambling.

Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That means that more than half the country could have legal sports betting by the end of the year.

Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations. Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks. Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer. It also eliminated some wagering limits.

One expert says “it appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.