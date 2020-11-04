Iowa shatters voter turnout record for general election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate reported on Wednesday the state broke the all-time record for voter turnout for a general election.

According to Pate’s office, more than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, surpassing the previous record, set in 2012, with 1,589,951.

Iowa set a record for active registered voters on Monday with 2,095,681.

Pate’s office also said Iowa had one of the highest turnout rates in the country with 76 percent of all registered voters participating.

Iowa also set a record for number of voters who voted absentee. As of Wednesday morning, county auditors reported receiving 1,001,840 absentee ballots.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

See the unofficial results for every county here.

