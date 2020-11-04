Advertisement

Iowa Election Day results roll in quickly, some states delayed

Johnson County breaks voter turnout record
Johnson County breaks voter turnout record(NONE)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Despite a record number of Iowan’s casting their ballots on Election Day, nearly 1.7 million votes, Iowa managed to get them all counted before the end of the night. That’s as other states, like Michigan, continues counting into Wednesday. Results is Pennsylvania could take days. A record number of voters turned out in Johnson County Tuesday. 88,000 votes were cast, 5,000 more than ever before.

“We just did not have long lines at 9 o’clock, so that allowed our poll workers to close up shop right away and send us the results,” Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said.

Weipert said despite thousands of more votes to count this round, it’s thanks to a record number of absentee ballots that led to an early result. Pre-canvasing of the nearly 60,000 absentee ballots started Saturday there. Unlike other states, counting early ballots was allowed starting Monday in the state, giving Iowa a head start.

“With us opening the absentee early and starting that process Monday, obviously that was less stress because we had that already tallied ready to put in. You know sometimes we are done with the local precincts and waiting on absentees,” Benton County Auditor Hayley Ripple said.

Less populated Benton County increased voter turnout by nearly 5 percent. Ripple said she and her three person team were busier than ever before prepping for the count of more absentee ballots this election cycle, but absentee ballots are delaying results in other states.

“Most of these states have the same equipment we do or other counties in Iowa, but their secretary of state or legislature has decided you can’t start counting today or you canst start counting the half million absentee ballots until the polls close on election night,” Weipert said.

A record number of American’s voted early in 2020. Election officials in Michigan were not allowed to open the inner secret sleeve of early ballots or being tabulation until Tuesday. Georgia and other states paused their count until the morning after Election Day.

“If your polls close at 8 o’clock at night and you have to count 500,000 ballots, good luck finding a crew that is going to want to work from 7 o’clock at night until probably 10-11 in the morning and be efficient too,” Weipert said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With all but one Iowa congressional seat decided, candidates weigh in on what’s next

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Iowa’s Second Congressional District race, covering Iowa City, Davenport and Ottumwa, remains undecided. Right now, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is ahead by less than 300 votes over Democrat Rita Hart.

News

With all but one congressional seat decided, candidates weigh in on what’s next

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Iowa’s Second Congressional District race, covering Iowa City, Davenport and Ottumwa, remains undecided. Right now, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is ahead by less than 300 votes over Democrat Rita Hart.

News

Pate says speed and accuracy important when counting votes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Iowa Secretary of State suggested voters exercise patience as the vote count goes on.

News

Hinson celebrates House race victory in Iowa's 1st District

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ashley Hinson, congresswoman-elect to Iowa's First District, spoke and took questions the day after the election ended.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden secures Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, edging closer to 270

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
Joe Biden has won Michigan and Wisconsin, pushing him closer to 270 Electoral College votes and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path to reelection.

National Politics

Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
The U.S. gambling industry has won big at the polls as three states authorized legal sports betting and three others either approved or expanded casino gambling.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Iowa

Rural-Urban divide widening in Iowa, election results show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The 2020 election returns show a widening gap politically between rural and urban parts of Iowa and is a primary reason Iowa shifted deeper red Tuesday night.

Local

Suspicious package reported in downtown Iowa City, City Hall temporarily closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A suspicious package was reported near the intersection of two major downtown Iowa City streets on Wednesday, according to officials.

Iowa

Democrat Axne retains 3rd Congressional District Seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Voters in the southwest part of Iowa, including the Des Moines area, have reelected Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne to a second term, according to projections.