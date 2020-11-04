Advertisement

Hinson declares victory in speech to supporters, Finkenauer campaign says still reviewing votes, late ballots

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA-1), left, and state representative Ashley Hinson, right.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA-1), left, and state representative Ashley Hinson, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State representative and Republican candidate for Congress Ashley Hinson thanked supporters for their votes in an election night speech on Wednesday morning, though major media organizations have not projected the race.

Hinson spoke to her supporters via a live video on her Facebook page. In a statement issued by her campaign, she said she would always remember the people who voted for her and promised to work on issues that she campaigned on.

“This is the honor of my life and I look forward to serving you in Congress. God Bless,” Hinson said.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in the district, has not conceded the race. Ned Miller, Finkenauer’s campaign manager, released a statement which said that her campaign is still analyzing the vote in the district due to the close nature of the race.

“Given tonight’s historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots,” Miller said. “Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday.”

Media organizations, including KCRG-TV9 and national sources like the Associated Press, have not projected a winner in the race. As of 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Iowa Secretary of State’s preliminary results website shows Hinson with a 10,759 vote lead over Finkenauer.

Ashley Hinson Election Night Speech

WATCH: Republican candidate for Iowa's First Congressional District speaks to supporters on election night.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Linn County expects record turnout for 2020 election

By Ethan Stein
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said voter turnout will “easily hit” 80%. That’s about four points higher than 2016′s voter turnout of around 76%.

Ernst wins second term in hard-fought race

By KCRG News Staff
Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst will be heading back to Washington, D.C., according to projections.

Feenstra carries Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, replacing King

By KCRG News Staff
Republican Iowa state senator Randy Feenstra will join Iowa’s Congressional delegation at the start of the year, according to projections.

Trump carries Iowa, capturing state’s 6 electoral votes

By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump will carry Iowa when all of the votes are counted, according to projections.

Trump carries Iowa, capturing state’s 6 electoral votes

By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump will carry Iowa when all of the votes are counted, according to projections.

Johnson County breaks voter turnout record

By Brian Tabick
Johnson County breaks voter turnout record

Polls close in Iowa, awaiting results in key races

By KCRG News Staff
Polls closed in Iowa at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, with county elections offices working to count votes through the evening.

Graham fights off Democratic challenger, retains S.C. Senate seat

By the Associated Press
Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison.

Dem Hickenlooper ousts Gardner in Colorado, Tuberville retakes Albama seat for GOP

By the Associated Press
Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado. It’s the first seat that the Democrats have picked up on election night.

Majority Leader McConnell holds his Ky. seat

By the Associated Press
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.