Hinson declares victory in speech to supporters, Finkenauer campaign says still reviewing votes, late ballots

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State representative and Republican candidate for Congress Ashley Hinson thanked supporters for their votes in an election night speech on Wednesday morning, though major media organizations have not projected the race.

Hinson spoke to her supporters via a live video on her Facebook page. In a statement issued by her campaign, she said she would always remember the people who voted for her and promised to work on issues that she campaigned on.

“This is the honor of my life and I look forward to serving you in Congress. God Bless,” Hinson said.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in the district, has not conceded the race. Ned Miller, Finkenauer’s campaign manager, released a statement which said that her campaign is still analyzing the vote in the district due to the close nature of the race.

“Given tonight’s historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots,” Miller said. “Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday.”

Media organizations, including KCRG-TV9 and national sources like the Associated Press, have not projected a winner in the race. As of 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Iowa Secretary of State’s preliminary results website shows Hinson with a 10,759 vote lead over Finkenauer.

Ashley Hinson Election Night Speech WATCH: Republican candidate for Iowa's First Congressional District speaks to supporters on election night. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.