Graham fights off Democratic challenger, retains S.C. Senate seat

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison.

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race, and Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Harrison portrayed Graham as too willing to acquiesce to Trump. Graham maintained that he felt it in his constituents' best interests that he aligns with the president, who has remained popular in South Carolina.

If Harrison had won, South Carolina would have been the first state in U.S. history to be simultaneously represented by two Black senators.

