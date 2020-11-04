Feenstra carries Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, replacing King

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Iowa state senator Randy Feenstra will join Iowa’s Congressional delegation at the start of the year, according to projections.

Feenstra successfully defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King in a Republican primary race in June, after King was the subject of numerous controversies. Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten finished a relatively close second to King in the 2018 race.

Without the weight of controversy around Feenstra like King, the district that is normally safe for Republican candidates easily remained in GOP hands.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.