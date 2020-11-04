Ernst wins second term in hard-fought race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters have re-elected Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to a second term after a heated race in which she portrayed herself as a conservative who was willing to work with Democrats.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer.

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator. She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veterans health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

We did it!



To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible without your efforts.



I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Iowa for another 6 years, and I’m excited to keep fighting for you! — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) November 4, 2020

Folks, it’s been a long night and unfortunately we came up short. I couldn't be more proud of the work we all put in. This race was never about me -- it’s about creating a future that works for all Iowans. And that fight doesn’t stop tonight. Thank you. — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.