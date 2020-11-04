Advertisement

Ernst wins second term in hard-fought race

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters have re-elected Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to a second term after a heated race in which she portrayed herself as a conservative who was willing to work with Democrats.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer.

Get full election results for Iowa and the rest of the U.S. here

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator. She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veterans health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

