Advertisement

Denver wins at state for first time; Mount Vernon, DNH cruise to semis

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Denver Cyclones defeated the Boyden-Hull Comets 3-0 in their state tournament debut on Tuesday. With the win, the Cyclones advance to the 2A semifinal and will face off with top-seeded Western Christian.

Elsewhere in class 2A, the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines took down the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 3-0 to advance to the semifinal round there they will match up against Wilton.

In class 3A, defending champion Mount Vernon got closer to repeating after defeating the Union Knights 3-1. The Mustangs will face off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semifinal round.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

State Volleyball day two

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Hawkeyes

Wieskamp named to Jerry West Award watch list

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of the Iowa men’s basketball team members has landed on a preseason list of potential candidates for an annual award.

Sports

State volleyball tournament gets underway in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
Local teams advanced to the semifinals during the tournament's opening day on Monday.

Sports

Day one of state volleyball tournament gets underway

Updated: 23 hours ago
Day one of state volleyball tournament gets underway

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Monday, November 2, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol' Fish!

John's Big Ol' Fish

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, November 2, 2020.

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST
|
By John Campbell
Time for the bone-chilling Sunday, November 1, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol' Fish!

John's Big Ol' Fish

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Coronavirus

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports nine more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported nine positive COVID-19 tests last week.

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST
Time for the Sunday, November 1, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol' Fish!