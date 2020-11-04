Denver wins at state for first time; Mount Vernon, DNH cruise to semis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Denver Cyclones defeated the Boyden-Hull Comets 3-0 in their state tournament debut on Tuesday. With the win, the Cyclones advance to the 2A semifinal and will face off with top-seeded Western Christian.

Elsewhere in class 2A, the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines took down the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 3-0 to advance to the semifinal round there they will match up against Wilton.

In class 3A, defending champion Mount Vernon got closer to repeating after defeating the Union Knights 3-1. The Mustangs will face off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semifinal round.

