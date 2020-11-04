Democrat Axne retains 3rd Congressional District Seat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in the southwest part of Iowa, including the Des Moines area, have reelected Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne to a second term, according to projections.

Axne defeated Republican challenger David Young, who previously held the seat until Axne’s victory in 2018. While over 88,000 additional voters cast ballots in the district this time, Young only shrank his deficit by 1,468 votes. Axne won with 48.98% of the vote to Young’s 47.59%. Libertarian candidate Bryan Holder received 3.43% of the vote.

The district drew attention from around the country, with former President Barack Obama endorsing Axne and President Donald Trump lending his support to Young.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.