Dem Hickenlooper ousts Gardner in Colorado, Tuberville retakes Albama seat for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado. It’s the first seat that the Democrats have picked up on election night.

Colorado is a state that’s shifted strongly to the left since Gardner’s election to the Senate in 2014.

Hickenlooper is a popular former two-term governor who repeatedly tied Gardner to President Donald Trump during the race.

Gardner promoted his work on a sweeping public lands bill, a national suicide prevention hotline he launched and various federal dollars he secured for Colorado. But he avoided criticism of the president and struggled to distinguish himself from Trump’s words and policies.

Democrats have won every statewide race since Gardner’s election, with the exception of a board of regents position in 2016.

Democrat defeated in Alabama Senate race

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.

Jones had widely been considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat, and Republicans had made winning the once reliably conservative seat a priority in 2020.

Tuberville has never held public office. He aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump and declared in the primary campaign that “God sent us” the president.

Jones won the seat during a 2017 special election in which GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore was publicly accused of sexual misconduct involving young women decades ago. In the Senate, he often voted with Democrats and was criticized by Tuberville for his vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial this year.

