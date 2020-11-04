Advertisement

Biden secures Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, edging closer to 270

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Michigan and Wisconsin, pushing him closer to 270 Electoral College votes and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path to reelection.

Only a handful of battleground states remain uncalled including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Associated Press' electoral vote count, as of 5:10 p.m., is Biden 264 to Trump’s 214.

Election results from eastern Iowa and around the country are available here

Both Michigan and Wisconsin represent parts of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago, paving the way to Trump’s election. Biden’s campaign had been hoping to win back at least some of them.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
The U.S. gambling industry has won big at the polls as three states authorized legal sports betting and three others either approved or expanded casino gambling.

Latest News

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Iowa

Rural-Urban divide widening in Iowa, election results show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The 2020 election returns show a widening gap politically between rural and urban parts of Iowa and is a primary reason Iowa shifted deeper red Tuesday night.

Iowa

Democrat Axne retains 3rd Congressional District Seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Voters in the southwest part of Iowa, including the Des Moines area, have reelected Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne to a second term, according to projections.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.