Biden secures Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, edging closer to 270

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Michigan and Wisconsin, pushing him closer to 270 Electoral College votes and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path to reelection.

Only a handful of battleground states remain uncalled including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Associated Press' electoral vote count, as of 5:10 p.m., is Biden 264 to Trump’s 214.

Both Michigan and Wisconsin represent parts of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago, paving the way to Trump’s election. Biden’s campaign had been hoping to win back at least some of them.

