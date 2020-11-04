Advertisement

Another mild day, 70s roll through the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our nice stretch of weather continues today with highs again into the 70s. We may see a few more scattered clouds in the sky compared to yesterday, but they really won’t impact the temperatures much at all. Looking ahead, this pattern will continue through the weekend. By then, the wind will be a little stronger as well. Early next week a cold front is still on track with the potential for some precipitation. Highs will fall back to reality by Tuesday.

