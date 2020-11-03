Wilson Middle School teacher gives students ‘dance breaks’ during the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Within Room 215 at Wilson Middle School, you’re likely to find minds hard at work, even during the pandemic. But sometimes, those minds need a break.

So, when it’s time for a class change, they take a break with a twist.

“So, we started with Club 215, which is our morning, kind of YouTube mixing, DJB-Money on the mix,” said 8th-grade teacher Sarah Bernhard. “And it just kinda evolved into a dance circle, a dance-off/competition which we use then in between each class.”

The students say it comes in handy.

“When we get up and dance it makes you feel more comfortable,” said Keivon Stokes, a student in Bernhard’s class.

“We get to show of our moves, and it helps get over stagefright,” said Jazmynn Burns, another student in the class.

But in the end, it’s about more than showing off a new move.

“They have taken really unusual circumstances and we’ve created this family, this bond...this learning environment that we wouldn’t normally have,” said Bernhard. “Out of the darkness, truly has come something beautiful.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.