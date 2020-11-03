Advertisement

Wieskamp named to Jerry West Award watch list

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the Iowa men’s basketball team members has landed on a preseason list of potential candidates for an annual award.

Joe Wieskamp, a junior from Muscatine, is one of the 20 players in college basketball to be named to the Jerry West Award watch list. The award honors the best shooting guard in Division I basketball.

Wieskamp averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds in his sophomore season, including 13 games where he scored above 15 points.

This will be the sixth year of the Jerry West Award, named for the legendary college and professional player of the same name. Wieskamp was a semifinalist for the award during the 2019-2020 season. Peter Jok, who graduated from Iowa in 2017, was a finalist for the award in his final season.

The winner of the award will be named on Friday, April 9, 2021.

