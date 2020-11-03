West Liberty Public Library building to remain closed

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Liberty Public Library building will remain closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Muscatine County.

The library’s board voted in favor of continued closure on Monday.

Additionally, the board updated the library’s pandemic plan laying out steps towards re-opening when the board and the library’s director deems it safe to do so.

In a news release, the board said it plans to make the updated plan available to the public on its website and on social media.

The library remains in Phase Two of its Pandemic Plan, which provides patrons with online and front-door services but keeps the main library closed.

Patrons can browse the library’s catalog online, call the library at 319-627-2084 and staff will place the books in a bag for pickup in the library’s entryway the next day. The front door services also includes printing and faxing.

