Vehicle crashes into power pole, causes power outage in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning causing a power outage in the city.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road Southwest.

That’s north of Williams Boulevard and the West Dale Shopping Center.

One person went to the hospital with injuries, but there’s no word from officials about their identity or condition.

As of 4 a.m., Alliant Energy shows 3,400 people without power.

And nearly 3,200 Linn County REC customers are also without power.

