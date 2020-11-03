Advertisement

State volleyball tournament gets underway in Cedar Rapids

By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier advanced to the semi-finals at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament during its opening day on Monday.

Xavier swept Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0. Xavier will face Western Dubuque in the semi-finals.

Western Dubuque beat Sergeant Bluff Luton 3-2. West Delaware also advanced to the Class 4A semi-finals with a five-set win over 3rd seeded Glenwood.

In Class 5A, Liberty advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-1 win over West Des Moines Valley.

