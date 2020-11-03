Advertisement

State panel OKs settlement in suit sparked by 4H inclusion policy

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Nov. 2, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel on Monday approved a settlement between Iowa State University and a former Iowa 4-H director who was fired after a dispute over a proposed policy he supported that discouraged discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender.

The settlement with John-Paul Chaisson-Cárdenas calls for the state to pay out $550,000. Of that money, $60,000 will go to Chaisson-Cárdenas, $270,000 into an annuity for his benefit and $220,000 to his lawyer. The settlement approved by the State Appeal Board also changes Chaisson-Cárdenas' departure in university records from a termination to a voluntary resignation.

Chaisson-Cárdenas was fired Aug. 2, 2018, months after conservative groups criticized and LGBT groups supported a suggested 4-H LGBTQ inclusion policy.

