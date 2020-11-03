Advertisement

Social media post leads to resignation of a Marion city commissioner

A sign outside of City Hall in Marion on Nov. 13, 2018 (Phil Reed/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A commissioner in the city of Marion has resigned after a social media post over the weekend caused a controversy.

The city of Marion announced the resignation on its Facebook page on Monday evening. It said that the city had been made aware of the post that was racially or culturally insensitive, and began an investigation following the guidelines of city policy.

The city said that at the conclusion of the investigation, the commissioner resigned. The city declined to name the person involved.

FOLLOW-UP STATEMENT On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, the City received concerns about a City commissioner’s social media posts...

Posted by City of Marion, Iowa Government on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

