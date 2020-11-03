Advertisement

Secretary of State: County auditors will count remaining absentee votes if they are unable to finish count on election day

By Ethan Stein
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Counting the record number of absentee ballots in Iowa started Monday and county auditors face a deadline to count those by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night on election day.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said those who can’t count all the absentee ballots by the deadline will be responsible to count those remaining votes. This came after Linn County Auditor Joel Miller raised concerns about his ability to meet that 10:00 p.m. deadline and was concerned if he could continue counting those votes after it passed.

Kevin Hall, who is a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office, called those concerns a disinformation campaign, and all those votes postmarked by Monday and received by next week will count.

The Secretary of State’s office told the Linn County Auditor it believes it can finish on time because it uses machines that can count around 300 ballots a minute. Linn County has two machines like this and can county 36,000 ballots an hour. In theory, that’s enough to count the county’s absentee ballots in around three hours.

Linn County officials said that it, in theory, could take much longer if ballots aren’t filled out correctly or if a machine breaks down.

Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor, said if a high-speed scanner breaks then his county would switch to a slower tabulator.

“Those are very, very, slow, there’s no way they can do 600 ballots in the time frame,” Weipert said.

The 10:00 p.m. deadline doesn’t apply to absentee ballots Auditors receive past election day. The deadline for those is Noon on Monday, November 9, assuming they were postmarked by Monday, November 2.

